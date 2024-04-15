LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $646,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.11. 11,594,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

