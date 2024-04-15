LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $467,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 206,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,248,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,485,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

