Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.24

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 31502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

