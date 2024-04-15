Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.4% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.98. The company had a trading volume of 972,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,374. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

