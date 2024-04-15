Legacy CG LLC Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $205.05. The company had a trading volume of 774,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,981. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.