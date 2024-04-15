Legacy CG LLC Buys 36,266 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 142,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.13. 765,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

