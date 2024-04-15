Legacy CG LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.50. 321,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day moving average is $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

