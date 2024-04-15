Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $710.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.12. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lavoro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lavoro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

