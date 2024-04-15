LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 3.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 21,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 264,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNZA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $603.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LanzaTech Global

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

