Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $265,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $957.04 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $940.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

