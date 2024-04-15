Lam Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $62.44. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

