Lam Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,063,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,337,000. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,095,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,823 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,228. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $26.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.