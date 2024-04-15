Lam Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. 103,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

