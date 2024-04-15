Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 150 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.73.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $623.20. 547,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,354. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.51 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

