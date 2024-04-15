Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.10. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,816. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

