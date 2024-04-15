Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

