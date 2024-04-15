Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labrador Iron Mines Stock Down 3.3 %
LBRMF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Labrador Iron Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Mines
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.