Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Down 3.3 %

LBRMF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

