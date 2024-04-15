L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.94. The company had a trading volume of 547,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

