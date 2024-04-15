Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at C$80.76 during trading hours on Monday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of C$57.58 and a one year high of C$91.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.02.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

