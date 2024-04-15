Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

