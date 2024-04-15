Kujira Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $201.43 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.8142062 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,161,334.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

