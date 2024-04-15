Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $21.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $82,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 418.8% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

