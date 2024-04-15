KOK Price Reaches $0.0049 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $426,828.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,284.03 or 0.99892299 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000053 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00523136 USD and is up 69.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $339,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

