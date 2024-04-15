Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,993,900 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 2,980,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,705.6 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF opened at $1.23 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
