Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.77

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.56. Kenon shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 14,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s payout ratio is -85.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

