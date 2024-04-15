Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

KMPR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

