Keel Point LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $13,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

