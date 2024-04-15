Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

AVGO stock traded down $33.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,310.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $607.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

