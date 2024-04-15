Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

