Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 6,876,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

