Keel Point LLC Has $28.37 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,024. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

