Keel Point LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,459,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,530,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

