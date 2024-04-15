Keel Point LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 273,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

