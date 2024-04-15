Keel Point LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $463.74. 8,213,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,469. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

