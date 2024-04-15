Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.20. 289,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

