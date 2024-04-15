Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,153. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

