KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,957. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at KBR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 38.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $11,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

