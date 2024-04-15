Kava Reaches One Day Volume of $30.16 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $689.42 million and approximately $30.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

