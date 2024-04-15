Kaspa (KAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.22 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $68.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,343,572,405 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,339,822,143.479225. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12156557 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $67,504,697.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

