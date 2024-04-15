JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,572 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 5,384,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,033. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.