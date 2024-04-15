JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $212.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

