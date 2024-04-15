JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

HRTG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 104,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,476. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,943. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

