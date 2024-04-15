JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.