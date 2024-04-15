Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Read More

