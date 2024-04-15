Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.29 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $11,683,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

