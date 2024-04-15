Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

LON JTC opened at GBX 868.71 ($10.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 764.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,105.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

