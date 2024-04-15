Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

JAMF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. 231,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,835 shares of company stock worth $3,212,929. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

