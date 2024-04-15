J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.22. 364,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,340. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

