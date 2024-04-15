Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $103.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

