Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
